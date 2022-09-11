Gun salute marks proclamation of King Charles III at Edinburgh Castle

A gun salute marked the proclamation of King Charles III as sovereign at Edinburgh Castle today, 11 September.

His Majesty ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.Lord Lyon King of Arms read out the proclamation, declaring King Charles the new monarch, before the gun salute.

King Charles was proclaimed as head of state today in other Commonwealth countries such as Wales, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

