King Charles meets children in Southport after three girls killed in stabbing attack

King Charles III greeted children in Southport on Tuesday, 20 August, after meeting survivors of the fatal knife attack and their families.

His Majesty travelled to Merseyside for a private meeting to hear the experiences of children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

Crowds cheered as the King arrived at Southport Town Hall.

Charles viewed tributes that had been left outside the building in memory of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, who all died in the attack.