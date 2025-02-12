Watch: King Charles shows off NFL skills during Tottenham Hotspur stadium visit

This is the moment King Charles showed off his football skills and was told he is ‘bigger than Beyonce’ during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium.

The Royal visit was celebrating community projects and the club’s collaboration with the NFL.

The King even tried his hand at throwing an American football, guided by NFL veteran Efe Obada.

During the visit, Charles met Gina Moffatt, a former offender whose life was transformed by the King’s Trust. She now runs a thriving Tottenham restaurant. Moffatt told the King, “I’m so excited that you’re even back in Tottenham, this year’s looking all good, Tottenham Hotspur’s doing great stuff. We’ve got Beyonce coming but you’re bigger than Beyonce.”