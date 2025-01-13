Aerials reveal entire neighbourhood flattened by Los Angeles area wildfires

Entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires, with aerial footage showing the scale of destruction.

Police and rescue services could be seen working in several areas.

It came as firefighters scrambled on Sunday, 12 January to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.

Eight deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 16 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.