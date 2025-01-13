Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:49
Aerials reveal entire neighbourhood flattened by Los Angeles area wildfires
Entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires, with aerial footage showing the scale of destruction.
Police and rescue services could be seen working in several areas.
It came as firefighters scrambled on Sunday, 12 January to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.
Eight deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 16 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:27
Spurs’ Archie Gray swaps young fan’s scarf for his boot
01:19
Tamworth player's partner gave birth to son night before FA Cup clash
02:00
Pep Guardiola on moment Kyle Walker asked to leave Manchester City
02:06
Robbie Fowler launches brutal attack on Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
02:08
Watch: Macy Gray storms off The Masked Singer stage
00:45
Alison Hammond goes make-up free as she’s praised by co-hosts
02:47
Claudia Winkleman recalls bizarre injury she suffered on Traitors set
01:36