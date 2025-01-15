Looting suspects roam Altadena home during devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Looting suspects were filmed roaming through a home in Altadena, Los Angeles County, on a home security camera, as wildfires devastated the area.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said nine people in the Los Angeles area have been charged with looting, including a group that stole an Emmy award from a house that had been evacuated.

Another pair took more than $200,000 worth of items in a neighborhood filled with mansions, he added.

LA officials have condemned looters targeting vulnerable communities affected by the devastating wildfires raging in California.