Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:27
Looting suspects roam Altadena home during devastating Los Angeles wildfires
Looting suspects were filmed roaming through a home in Altadena, Los Angeles County, on a home security camera, as wildfires devastated the area.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said nine people in the Los Angeles area have been charged with looting, including a group that stole an Emmy award from a house that had been evacuated.
Another pair took more than $200,000 worth of items in a neighborhood filled with mansions, he added.
LA officials have condemned looters targeting vulnerable communities affected by the devastating wildfires raging in California.
