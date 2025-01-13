Recreation of LA walking tour shows horrifying difference after wildfires

A terrifying side-by-side video shows before and after Los Angeles’ Palisades Village and Pacific Palisades were devastated by the Palisades Fire.

Simran and Ishaan filmed a walking tour of the sunny, easy-going upscale shopping outlet and surrounding neighbourhood in May 2024.

Ten months later, the buildings are shells of what they once were surrounded by ashes and debris after the blaze ripped through the area on Tuesday, 7 January.

Wildfires raging across southern California have killed at least 24 people, the medical examiner has confirmed.