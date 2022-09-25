Labour's net zero plan to counter Tory mini-budget ahead of party conference

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled plans to counter the Tory government’s tax-cutting agenda whilst slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

Doubling the amount of onshore wind, solar power, and offshore wind energy by 2030 are all on the agenda, helping to lower bills and combat the cost of living crisis.

The ‘trickle-down’ economics plan that Kwasi Kwarteng set out this week would be off the table.

Labour suggests that such plans would also facilitate independence from fuel-providing nations like Russia.

