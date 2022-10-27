Eddie Izzard reacts to transphobic comments from MPs: ‘Join the 21st century’

Eddie Izzard has told MPs who have made transphobic comments about her to “join the 21st century”.

The comedian has launched a campaign to be elected as the Labour MP for a Sheffield constituency.

Ms Izzard, 60, reacted to comments made by Labour MP Rosie Duffield who said: “is that coming to Parliament…you might as well arrest me now. I’m not calling Eddie Izzard a woman”.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson also criticised Ms Izzard, joking that he “would not follow him into the toilets”.

