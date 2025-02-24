This is the moment Labour MP Mike Amesbury punches a man in the street, before telling him: “You won’t threaten an MP again”.

The video shows the Runcorn and Helsby MP thumping the man following an argument in the early hours of Saturday (26 October) in Frodsham, Cheshire.

In the footage, Mr Amesbury can be heard saying: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?”.

Mr Amesbury is also heard saying: “You won’t threaten your MP ever again, will you?”.

The suspended Labour MP was today (24 February) jailed for 10 weeks.