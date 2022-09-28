‘What she said was racist’: Keir Starmer condemns Rupa Huq’s Kwasi Kwarteng comment

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Rupa Huq’s comment that Kwasi Kwarteng is “superficially a black man.”

The MP was administratively suspended pending an investigation after making the remark about the UK’s first black chancellor.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, while the Labour leader admitted that what she said was racist, he could not confirm if she will be sacked, referring to the party’s “independent process” which will determine her future.

“My own view is it was racist, and I’m pleased the Labour party acted very very swiftly - right thing to do.”

Sign up for our newsletters.