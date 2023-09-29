Man charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996, Las Vegas police announce

Las Vegas Police has announced a suspect has been charged for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

“For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference on Friday (28 September). “We are here today to announce the arrest of 60-year-old Duane Davis AKA ‘Keffe D’ for the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the car from which Shakur was shot.

A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.