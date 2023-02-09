Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson defends supporting return of death penalty

The new deputy chair of the Conservative Party has defended his support of the return of the death penalty.

Lee Anderson told TalkTV that he believes it is “difficult to argue” against capital punishment in certain situations.

He then referred to the 2013 murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby where “the proof is there” and perpetrators are clearly identifiable.

“This is not something new that I’ve said, I’ve said it in the past, I’ve said it before I went into parliament,” Anderson said.

There are no plans for the death pentalty to be reintriduced to the British legal system.

