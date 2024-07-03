Moment trainee nurse tells police he has gunpowder and ‘bomb’ outside Leeds hospital

Bodycam footage shows the moment trainee nurse Mohammad Sohail Farooq was arrested and found with a ‘pressure cooker bomb’ outside St James’ Hospital, Leeds, in January 2023.

The clip is taken shortly after Farooq was apprehended by a patient, who he revealed his plans to, citing that he’d “had enough”.

When police arrive, he claims to have gunpowder in his pocket, and a bomb made from a pressure cooker on him.

The 28-year-old clinical support worker has been found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism, and will be sentenced at a later date.