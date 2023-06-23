Be loud, be proud: My life after leaving countries dangerous for the LGBT+ community

Pride month in the UK is in full swing as thousands prepare for the annual parade on July 1 in London.

But across the world, there are countries in which queer people cannot celebrate their identity openly and risk being bullied, discriminated against, harassed and even killed.

Independent TV sat down with three queer people from the Philippines, Turkey and Poland to speak about the meaning of Pride in those countries.

“I know of friends who were stabbed, killed.”

“Pride month is not only for the ones who survived but also for the ones that we lost”, said Darlink, a Turkish drag queen.