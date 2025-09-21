Liberal Democrat Leader demands criminal action against Musk for ‘X Crimes’

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for tech billionaire Elon Musk to be prosecuted under the online safety act.

Davey called Musk a criminal for allowing his platform to show adverts pushing self harm and “even selling videos showing paedophile acts” before saying he should be held to account for them.

Speaking at the Liberal Democrat conference, Sir Ed was firm in his views saying that if Mr Musk were to come to the UK, he should be arrested.