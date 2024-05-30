Moment lightning strikes Empire State Building captured in dramatic video

This is the moment lightning strikes the Empire State Building in New York City.

Dramatic video shows lightning strike the city’s iconic skyscraper on Wednesday night (29 May) as thunderstorms hit Manhattan.

A lightning bolt also struck the One World Trade Center.

According to its website, the Empire State Building is hit by lightning 25 times per year on average.

Its antenna is designed to absorb the shock of a lightning bolt, so the building itself and the people inside are safe from electrocution.