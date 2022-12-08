Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.

The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.

This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”

“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.

