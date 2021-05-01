Watch live as hundreds protest in Tel Aviv in support of Ukraine

Watch as a protest goes ahead in Tel Aviv in support of Ukraine.

The people of the Israel city have come together in their hundreds to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, as the invasion from Russia continues.

It happens as Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the parliament in Israel over a video call.

