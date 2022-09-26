Labour conference: Lisa Nandy reveals party's new housing mantra

Labour’s new mantra will be “council housing, council housing, council housing” amid a promise to restore social housing as the second-biggest tenure in the UK, Lisa Nandy has said.

Speaking at the party’s conference in Blackpool, the shadow communities secretary laid out a series of housing policies aimed at boosting council housebuilding and homeownership.

“This will be our mantra: council housing, council housing, council housing. We are going to rebuild our social housing stock and bring homes back into the ownership of local councils and communities, with homeownership opened up to millions more,” Ms Nandy said.

