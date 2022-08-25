CCTV footage released by Merseyside Police captures the sound of gunshots ringing out during the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was struck by a bullet fired by a gunman who was chasing another man, who forced himself into Olivia’s home on Monday, 22 August.

Police arrested the intended target of the shooting for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the murder of the child.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.