Ben Wallace has criticised Rishi Sunak’s decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s cabinet, suggesting that walking away at a time of crisis was not the “right course of action”.

The defence secretary also threw his support behind Mr Sunak’s Tory leadership rival, Liz Truss, on Friday (29 July).

“I didn’t want Boris Johnson to go, I wouldn’t have thought that was the way to do it,” Mr Wallace said.

“I just don’t think triggering cabinet ministers walking out at a time of a crisis is the right course of action, there are other mechanisms.”

