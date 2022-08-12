Rishi Sunak has warned that Liz Truss’s economic plan will leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution”.

The former chancellor made the comments on Thursday (11 August) as he attacked his Tory leadership rival at the Cheltenham hustings.

“If you support a plan that Liz is suggesting... we are going to, as a Conservative government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” Mr Sunak said.

