Liz Truss labelled ‘right-wing fundamentalist’ by RMT boss Mick Lynch

Mick Lynch has called Liz Truss a “right-wing fundamentalist”, predicting that she would be one of the “most extreme” prime ministers Britain has ever had if she wins the Tory leadership contest.

The RMT union boss also attacked Ms Truss for launching a “direct attack” on “one of the main pillars of our democracy” over her threats to make industrial action illegal.

“I think she’s a right-wing fundamentalist,” Mr Lynch said.

“We’re going to have one of the most extreme leaders - if she succeeds - that we’ve ever had in the prime minister’s office.”

