Residents of Nuneaton have reacted to the ongoing Tory chaos, with one frustrated voter asking: “What the cock-eyed hell is going on?”

Their comments came on the day that Liz Truss dodged a session of urgent questions in the House of Commons, before eventually turning up for Jeremy Hunt’s first statement to the chamber as chancellor.

“What the cock-eyed hell is going on?” one woman asked.

“We’ve had one - Boris - out. Now with [Truss], she’s no good either. Haven’t they got one good one between them all?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.