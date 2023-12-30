Liz Truss’s long-awaited resignation honours list has been branded “rewards for failure” by Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth.

The Electoral Reform Society has also called for urgent reform to the “rotten and out of control” peerage system and criticised the list which proposes a new peer for every day-and-a-half Ms Truss was in office.

The list which includes Tory donors and special advisers was fraught with controversy before being published, with calls for Rishi Sunak to block the handout of honours given the short-lived nature of Ms Truss’s premiership.

The former prime minister resigned last October after the fallout from her disastrous mini-budget, becoming the country’s shortest-serving prime minister after just 49 days in office.