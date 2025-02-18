Man attacks lone woman on London’s DLR before asking for her number

A man attacked a lone woman at a London DLR station before asking her for her phone number and Instagram.

Edward Ampeh, 33, of Carpenters Road in Stratford, targeted and robbed two women on the transport network.

On 6 May 2022, Ampeh followed a woman from a DLR service into Greenwich station. He verbally abused her, swearing and threatening her before forcing her towards platform railings.

He struck her head from behind and followed her, asking what was in her bag before she handed over a phone charger and money.

Ampeh then asked her for her contact details.

A month later he grabbed a woman's bag at Limehouse DLR station, which caused the woman to fall down stairs.

After she fell, Ampeh went through her handbag before fleeing.

He was found guilty of two counts of robbery and was sentenced on Friday, 7 February, to 8 years imprisonment.