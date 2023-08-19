London Eye sparkles in red and white to cheer on Lionesses ahead of World Cup final

The London Eye will light up in red and white at 21:00 BST tonight (19 August), in honour of England’s World Cup final game against Spain tomorrow.

Should the Lionesses bring it home, the display will be repeat, this time with added gold flashes in celebration.

“As a global symbol of London and beyond we’re proud to light up the capital’s skyline for the formidable force that are our Lionesses”, says general manager, Imran Tauqir.

Tomorrow’s game will marks the Lionesses’ first time making a World Cup final.