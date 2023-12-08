Jewish woman attacked in ‘vicious assault’ on north London street

A Jewish woman was pushed to the ground in “vicious assault” on a north London road on Thursday, 7 December, Shomrim has said.

The attack took place on Rostrevor Avenue in Haringey on the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

Shomrim said the victim was “viciously beaten then dragged to the floor where CCTV shows the assailants continue to hit her in the head.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is appealing for information after a 20-year-old victim was approached by two females who assaulted her before stealing her bag and running off towards the A10.

The victim sustained bruising. She did not require hospital treatment.