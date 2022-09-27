Met Police commissioner 'happy' for daughters to walk in London at night

The new head of the Metropolitan Police has said that he would be “happy” for his daughters to walk the streets of London at night.

Sir Mark Rowley told LBC that the force would offer a focus on male offenders to make the streets safer for women and girls.

The commissioner added that he wants to bring the force out of special measures within 12 to 18 months, a decision made following a series of scandals such as the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and offensive messages exchanged between officers at Charing Cross police station.

Sign up for our newsletters.