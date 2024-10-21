Huge fire breaks out at London tower block as 70 firefighters tackle blaze

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a London tower block with residents being evacuated from the scene.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently responding to the blaze at the residential block on Queens Road West in Plaistow, which broke out just after 8am today (21 October).

The fire is believed to have started in a 10th-floor flat in a block of 15 storeys, and the balcony and flat interior are well alight, London Brigade said in a statement.

“Three men left the flat before the Brigade arrived, and are being treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service. Around 30 people have been evacuated from the building,” LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.