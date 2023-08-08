Speeding police officer caught on CCTV seconds before killing young woman

Police officer Nadeem Patel, 28, was filmed on CCTV driving at more than 80mph before his patrol car struck and killed Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, on Stockwell Road in Brixton on the evening of 9 June 2021.

Mr Patel pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for 54 months in February.

The case can only now be reported following the conclusion of the Old Bailey trial of Pc Gary Thomson who was driving just ahead of him and was not involved in the collision.