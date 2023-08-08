Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Police officer caught speeding on CCTV seconds before crashing into woman

00:45

Holly Patrick | 1691501281

Speeding police officer caught on CCTV seconds before killing young woman

Police officer Nadeem Patel, 28, was filmed on CCTV driving at more than 80mph before his patrol car struck and killed Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, on Stockwell Road in Brixton on the evening of 9 June 2021.

Mr Patel pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for 54 months in February.

The case can only now be reported following the conclusion of the Old Bailey trial of Pc Gary Thomson who was driving just ahead of him and was not involved in the collision.

Up next

00:47

Cabinet minister backs Lee Anderson comments on migrants

01:00

Firefighters battle wildfires in Portugal as thousands evacuate

04:48

Drink diver downs shots before getting behind wheel and killing dad

01:06

Sudden blasts at grain silo that injured 10 people captured on CCTV

Editor’s Picks

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

More Editor’s Picks

02:14

Watch: Donald Trump’s third indictment explained

01:10

Lucy Letby: Who is she and why is she on trial?

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

More On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

More Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

01:26

The power of writing your own music as a female artist

46:33

Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’

More Love Lives

00:59

How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible

01:25

Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs

39:09

Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

More Travel Smart

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

Sport

01:29

Manchester United legend Roy Keane stars in new kit announcement

01:44

Listen: Simon Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis live on radio

00:29

England players console Nigeria goalkeeper after winning on penalties

00:23

Sarina Wiegman left confused by reporter using British turn of phrase

More Sport

00:33

Swedish goalkeeper bemused by reporter’s question after USA win

00:45

Jake Paul arrives on tank for Nate Diaz fight

02:19

The Rock tears up as he gifts UFC fighter with just $7 in bank a house

00:42

England train ahead of Women’s World Cup last 16 clash with Nigeria

Climate

00:31

Lightning strikes near highway amid severe weather warnings

00:26

Alaska house crashes into river as glacier flooding batters riverbank

02:21

Explained: London’s Ulez scheme and how it works

00:57

Brighton Pride celebrations in full swing despite Storm Antoni winds

More Climate

00:40

Plane flies through lightning on approach to Denver

00:41

Rescuers use rafts to evacuate flood victims in northern China

00:25

China floods: River rages in Beijing after typhoon makes landfall

00:36

Just Stop Oil Ashes protesters appear at court, denying trespassing

Culture

01:01

Sinead O’Connor’s funeral procession travels through singer’s hometown

01:00

Sinead O’Connor fans line Bray streets former home for funeral

00:29

Watch DJ Casper perform Cha Cha Slide on Orange Is The New Black

01:17

Sinead O’Connor hillside tribute unveiled near burial site

More Culture

00:28

Moment Ed Sheeran stops concert to help couple reveal baby’s gender

02:52

Strictly’s Amanda Abbington addresses ‘transphobic’ claims

01:29

Hozier surprises fans with busk at Brighton Pride 50th anniversary

00:37

Angus Cloud mural created by friends and artist in touching tribute

Lifestyle

00:26

Birth of red panda cub at Flamingo Land ‘hugely important’ for species

03:30

Woman tells ex’s new wife ‘I pray for you’ during wedding day speech

00:42

Nick Owen and Anne Diamond ‘cajoling one another’ in cancer fight

00:54

‘Python huntress’ arrives in Florida as annual challenge begins

More Lifestyle

00:55

Sunak spotted attending Taylor Swift SoulCycle class in California

00:20

Rare 5ft long ‘doomsday fish’ washes ashore on Philippines coast

00:38

Matt Hancock jumps on Barbie trend with cringeworthy TikTok video

01:27

TikToker tries mustard-flavour Skittles: ‘Laws of nature violated’

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in