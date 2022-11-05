Jeremy Corbyn says he “does not have high hopes” for the upcoming Budget, suggesting the government will provide another “tax giveaway to the super rich”.

The former Labour leader was speaking at a protest in central London on Saturday, which saw demonstrators gather to call for a general election.

“We now have a new prime minister and a new chancellor, I don’t have high hopes for this Budget,” Mr Corbyn said.

“What I suspect is, it will be another tax giveaway to the super rich, another pass by for all those that are avoiding tax.”

