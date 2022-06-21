Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London

A man has been arrested after a woman and her child died with stab wounds in north London on Tuesday (21 June).

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to an address in Brookside South, Barnet, at 1:37pm, where they found the victims.

The pair were declared dead at the scene and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was known to the woman and child and the Metropolitan Police suggest there is nothing to indicate anyone else was involved.

