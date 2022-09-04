Police at scene in east London after teenager stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically injured, in a stabbing in east London.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a “disturbance involving a large number of people” on Lichfield Road in Bow just after midnight on the morning of Sunday (4 September).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved ... this information does not appear to be wholly accurate.”

Footage shows the scene as investigations were carried out.

Sign up to our newsletter here