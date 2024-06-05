Watch moment Boeing launches humans into space for first time

Watch the moment Boeing launches its first-ever crew of humans into space on Wednesday 5 June.

Two Nasa astronauts are onboard the long-delayed and over-budget Starliner spacecraft that has been in development under a multibillion-dollar Nasa contract.

Boeing intends for Starliner to compete with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which since 2020 has been Nasa’s only vehicle for sending International Space Station crew members to orbit from US soil.

Last-minute issues pushed back Starliner’s first two crewed launch attempts.

A 6 May countdown was halted two hours before liftoff over three issues that required weeks of extra scrutiny and another try last Saturday was scrubbed less than four minutes before liftoff because of a glitch with a launchpad computer.