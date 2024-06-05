Martin Lewis shares how to get free £175 from your bank

Martin Lewis has shared how you can make £175 by switching banks.

Hosting Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 5 June, Mr Lewis explained that five banks will pay you to switch before breaking down the three best deals available.

The MoneySavingExpert named Santander Edge as his “overall top pick” and also outlined the benefits of First Direct and the Club Lloyds account.

“Unless your bank account tickles your toes, makes you happy or gives you a massage, if you need some free cash, check out whether you can ditch or switch,” Mr Lewis added.