Watch: King Charles reads diary entry from grandfather George VI on D-Day anniversary

King Charles III shared a D-Day diary entry from King George VI as he met with veterans ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

As he sat down at Buckingham Palace, the King also shared a photograph of his grandfather, who reigned from 1936 to 1952 and was on the throne during the Second World War.

“The news was given out at 8am that the invasion of the continent of Europe had started last night, the airborne troops had made successful landings in the night and had captured their objectives,” George VI’s diary entry, written in 1944, read.