The Sun office windows sprayed green by Extinction Rebellion activists

News UK was sprayed with green paint as Extinction Rebellion acitivists targeted the London offices of several UK newspapers on Wednesday, 22 March.

The environmental campaigners threw paint on the London Bridge building, which houses The Sun, as well as on the headquarters of the Telegraph in Victoria and the Daily Mail in Kensington.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said the action was carried out to “call out [the] blatant suppression of crucial news on the climate and ecological crisis.”

