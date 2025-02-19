This is the moment a man in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles.

The victim, an unnamed man in his 60s, was crossing an Exposition Park street on Monday night (11 January) when the SUV collided with him.

The driver could be seen swerving and driving off after the moment of impact, failing to stop and render aid as required by law.

The victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and remains in intensive care. The Los Angeles Police Department is still looking for the driver.