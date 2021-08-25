Body camera footage of a Louisiana police officer beating a black man with a flashlight 18 times has been released.

The video, kept under wraps for over two years, shows a violent traffic stop from May 2019 that resulted in 46-year-old Aaron Larry Bowman sustaining a broken jaw, three broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a gash to the head that required six staples.

The Louisiana State Police trooper later defended the violence as “pain compliance” despite Bowman shouting “I’m not resisting! I’m not resisting!” between blows.