Watch: Louvre jewellery thief suspect caught on camera in new footage

Watch as one of the suspected the Louvre jewellery thieves is seen on camera wearing a hi-vis vest as he appears to break into a glass cabinet.

New footage released by French outlet BFMTV, appears to show a man pressed up against one of the museum's exhibits.

A gang of masked thieves broke into the Louvre using chainsaws and stole several pieces of “priceless jewellery” in broad daylight on Sunday (19 October).

They entered the Galerie d’Apollon at around 9:30am local time and made away with nine pieces of jewellery, using a scooter to escape, reports have said, as the Parisian public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation.