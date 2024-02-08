Love Island’s Anton goes wild when realising Craig David returns to villa

Love Island’s Anton went wild for Craig David’s return to the villa, four years after he teared up when his idol made a surprise performance on the show.

29-year-old Anton couldn’t contain his excitement when reading a text that said: “Islanders, It’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn.”

Anton’s original reaction to the singer went viral four years ago, where the contestant gushed and cried to the star’s surprise performance in the villa.