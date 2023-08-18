Lucy Letby murders left staff ‘devastated,’ Chester hospital director says

The director of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where Lucy Letby killed seven babies, has said staff are "extremely sorry" that the crimes were committed at the hospital.

The nurse was also convicted of attempting to murder six others at the neonatal unit.

Letby used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults, and poisoning with insulin.

Dr Nigel Scawn said Letby's actions left staff "devastated" and the hospital is "committed to ensuring that lessons continue to be learned."