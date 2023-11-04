Anti-Kidnapping Military Forces in Colombia have shared footage of leaflets being dropped from a helicopter, appealing for information on the missing father of Liverpool star, Luis Diaz.

They have announced a reward in exchange for information leading to his liberation and the capture of the kidnappers.

It’s thought he was seized by the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN) group last weekend, however, they have insisted he will be released ‘as soon as possible’.

The footballer missed Liverpool’s fixture against Nottingham Forest to focus on freeing his father.