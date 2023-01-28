A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.

Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.

“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.

He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.

