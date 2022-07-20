Just Stop Oil: Eco activists scale M25 gantry in bid to force motorway closure

Climate activist group Just Stop Oil scaled overhead gantries on the M25 in London and declared it a “site of civil resistance” following the hottest day in history.

Two young activists atopped a gantry with the aim of forcing police to close sections of the motorway on Wednesday, 20 July.

They called for the immediate halt of new oil and gas projects in the UK and the North Sea.

“We are risking our civil liberties being up here, we do not want to be here, but we feel it is what we must do,” the activists said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.