A machete-wielding cyclist swerves through police cars to avoid capture, police dashcam footage shows.

Atlanta Police officers spotted the suspect of an aggravated assault involving a machete near 2610 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW on 18 July.

The suspect is believed to have attacked someone with a machete on 10 May.

When officers attempted to stop the suspect, he tried to evade arrest by fleeing on a bicycle, leading to a pursuit.

After a brief chase, officers took the 25-year-old suspect into custody.