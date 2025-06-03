Watch: New search for Madeleine McCann gets underway in Portugal

A new search has begun for Madeleine McCann, with Portuguese and German police carrying out searches in Lagos 18 years after the three-year-old went missing.

Footage shows officers at Praia da Luz, the last known location of Madeleine, and also at a house near a holiday resort where the main suspect Christian Brueckner used to live.

Madeleine vanished from an apartment complex on 3 May, 2007 whilst on holiday with her family, prompting a Europe-wide police investigation.

Investigators from Germany have taken the lead in the case since identifying 48-year-old Brueckner - who is currently in prison for a separate crime - as their prime suspect in 2020.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in the three-year-old’s disappearance.