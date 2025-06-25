Watch: Glass roof collapses onto busy arrivals hall at Majorca airport

Footage shows travellers’ shock after a glass roof shattered onto the arrival hall at Majorca’s Palma Airport.

Spanish airport authority AENA reported a section of the roof collapsed after being hit by debris on Thursday (25 Jun) afternoon.

Video filmed by bystanders shows unidentified sheets of material laying on top of the roof while the floor below is covered in debris from glass and masonry.

An emergency alarm was sounded and passengers moved to a different part of the airport while the scene was cordoned off. No injuries were reported.