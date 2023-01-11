Driver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warnings

A driver was rescued from his submerged pickup truck by helicopter after ignoring flood warnings in Arizona.

In footage shared by the state’s department of public safety, the man crawls through the back window of his vehicle before being airlifted to safety.

The water around the truck can be seen rising, with some entering the bed as he escapes.

According to the department, the man “drove around road barricades before getting caught in fast-moving flood waters”.

They added the incident “is a reminder of why motorists should never attempt to drive on flooded roads”.

